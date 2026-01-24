Cissoko will start against the Raptors on Friday, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

With Deni Avdija (back) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Cissoko will rejoin the starting lineup. As a starter this month (seven games), the two-way player has averaged 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per game.