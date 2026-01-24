default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cissoko will start against the Raptors on Friday, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

With Deni Avdija (back) sidelined for the second leg of this back-to-back set, Cissoko will rejoin the starting lineup. As a starter this month (seven games), the two-way player has averaged 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes per game.

More News