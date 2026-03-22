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Cissoko will start in Sunday's game against Denver.

Jerami Grant (foot) is unavailable, so Cissoko will occupy a spot in the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24 starts this season.

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