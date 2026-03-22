Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko will start in Sunday's game against Denver.
Jerami Grant (foot) is unavailable, so Cissoko will occupy a spot in the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 blocks and 0.8 steals in 24 starts this season.
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