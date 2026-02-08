default-cbs-image
Cissoko will start against the Grizzlies on Saturday.

With Deni Avdija (back) and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) sidelined, Cissoko will return to the starting five. As a starter this season (22 games), the two-way player has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 24.9 minutes per contest.

