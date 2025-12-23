Cissoko contributed 16 points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Pistons.

Cissoko's offense comes and goes, but he more usage on that end with Jerami Grant (Achilles) sidelined. Through nine December appearances, Cissoko holds averages of 7.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes.