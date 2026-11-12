Cissoko notched 19 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Thunder.

Cissoko delivered efficient perimeter scoring, connecting on four three-pointers while matching Jrue Holiday for Portland's second-highest scoring total. He has played at least 29 minutes while starting in back-to-back games, and he's tallied a combined 36 points, five rebounds and three assists in that span. It's too early to draw conclusions, but Cissoko's fantasy appeal should get a huge boost if he continues to start on a regular basis. Cissoko's perimeter shooting provides intriguing upside in deeper leagues, as he's gone 7-for-17 from deep in his last two starts, but his narrow statistical profile in other areas makes him difficult to trust consistently.