Cissoko ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over the Bucks.

Cissoko snapped a three-game stretch of single-digit scoring while recording a season-high three steals. He's played at least 26 minutes in five straight contests, reflecting a stable rotation role. However, inconsistent shot volume limits his scoring reliability, making his defensive contributions particularly important for sustaining fantasy value.