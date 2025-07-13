Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Three swipes in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko racked up 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's Summer League 96-86 loss against the Grizzlies.
Cissoko got it done on both ends of the floor Saturday, as he was one of two players to crack the 18-point mark while also recording a game-high three steals. The 20-year-old guard played in five regular-season games for Portland during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 12 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Records season highs in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Cracks rotation Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Listed questionable for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Unlikely to play Friday•