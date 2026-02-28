default-cbs-image
Cissoko (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Cissoko is in danger of missing his second game in February while battling through an illness. The third-year pro is averaging 21.8 minutes per game this season, and those minutes would likely be absorbed by Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray if Cissoko is unable to play.

