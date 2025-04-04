Cissoko (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
Cissoko hasn't played since March 15 due to a left ankle sprain. However, Cissoko has received inconsistent playing time this season for the Trail Blazers even when available.
