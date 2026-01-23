Cissoko (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Miami, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Cissoko was upgraded to probable a few hours before tipoff, and he's now been cleared to take the court despite dealing with an illness. He's drawn seven straight starts for the Blazers and is averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.3 minutes during this stretch.