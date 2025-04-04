Cissoko (ankle) won't play Friday against the Bulls.
As expected, Cissoko has been downgraded from doubtful to out. He continues to manage a left ankle sprain, and his last appearance game in the G League on March 15.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Out Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Inks two-way deal with Portland•
-
Sidy Cissoko: Let go by Washington•
-
Wizards' Sidy Cissoko: Traded to Washington•
-
Kings' Sidy Cissoko: Off injury report for Wednesday•