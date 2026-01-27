default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Cissoko won't start against the Wizards on Tuesday.

With Deni Avdija (back) returning to the lineup, Cissoko will retreat to the second unit. In 21 games off the bench so far this season, the 21-year-old forward has averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.

More News