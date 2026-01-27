Trail Blazers' Sidy Cissoko: Won't start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cissoko won't start against the Wizards on Tuesday.
With Deni Avdija (back) returning to the lineup, Cissoko will retreat to the second unit. In 21 games off the bench so far this season, the 21-year-old forward has averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.
