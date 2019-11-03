Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Another decent performance in loss
Labissiere tallied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 129-128 loss to Philadelphia.
Labissiere outplayed Anthony Tolliver once again Saturday, scoring 15 points off the bench. He is putting together a nice little string of performances, capitalizing on the extended absence of Zach Collins (shoulder). With Collins likely to miss multiple games, Labissiere is someone to consider if you are in a deeper format.
