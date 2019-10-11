Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Another strong effort Thursday
Labissiere compiled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 104-68 preseason victory over Maccabi.
Labissiere put together another nice all-around game Thursday, continuing to put his hand up for more minutes once the regular season rolls around. It is uncertain as to where exactly he fits in the rotation moving forward. He does have a somewhat fantasy-friendly game but has disappointed managers before. Those in deeper formats could take a chance on him but just don't get your hopes too high.
