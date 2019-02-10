Labissiere is available to play during Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Labissiere was acquired by Portland on Thursday and is reportedly finally available to play with his new team if called upon. The former Kentucky standout was posting rough numbers prior to being traded however (averaging just 2.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting). Labissiere will have to earn his way into the rotation as well due to a well-rounded Portland roster at the power forward and position spots.