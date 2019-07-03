Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Dealing with injured shoulder
Labissiere is nursing an injured shoulder and it's not clear if he'll be available for the Blazers' first summer league game on Saturday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Labissiere suffered the injury a few weeks back during a minicamp scrimmage. While it doesn't seem to be serious, it's possible he'll miss summer league action.
