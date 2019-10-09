Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Double-doubles in loss
Labissiere ended with 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to Denver.
Labissiere double-doubled in Tuesday's preseason loss, png in his claim for more minutes heading into the regular season. The backup rotations remain a little clouded but there is an opportunity for Labissiere should he choose to grab it. He is not worth a standard league roster spot but those in deeper formats could give him a look with a backend selection.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Dealing with injured shoulder•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Lights up old squad in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: To start finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Plays three minutes in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Makes team debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Available to play Sunday•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.