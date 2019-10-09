Labissiere ended with 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 105-94 preseason loss to Denver.

Labissiere double-doubled in Tuesday's preseason loss, png in his claim for more minutes heading into the regular season. The backup rotations remain a little clouded but there is an opportunity for Labissiere should he choose to grab it. He is not worth a standard league roster spot but those in deeper formats could give him a look with a backend selection.