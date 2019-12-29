Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Headed to locker room
Labissiere is headed to the locker room, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Labissiere was reaching for his left knee/leg as he made his way to the locker room. The 23-year-old was making his first start of the season but now Kent Bazemore, part of the conventional starting rotation, will return to the lineup.
