Play

Labissiere is starting Saturday against the Lakers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

With Kent Bazemore coming off the bench Saturday, Labissiere will get his first start of the season. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, Labissiere is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories