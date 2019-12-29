Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Joins starting five
Labissiere is starting Saturday against the Lakers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
With Kent Bazemore coming off the bench Saturday, Labissiere will get his first start of the season. When seeing at least 20 minutes this season, Labissiere is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Snatches only one board•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Stellar production Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Puts up 15 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Not limited by injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will be game-time call•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.