Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Lights up old squad in finale
Labissiere tallied 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Labissiere drew the start against his old squad and played with a hearty dose of motivation. Essentially a forgotten man all season, the 2016 first-round pick parlayed fresh legs into a new career-high rebound total and the second-best scoring tally of his three NBA seasons. Despite the spectacular showing Wednesday, the 23-year-old appears likely to be left out of Portland's first-round playoff rotation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: To start finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Plays three minutes in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Makes team debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Available to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Moved to Sacramento•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Off injury report•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...