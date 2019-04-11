Labissiere tallied 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Labissiere drew the start against his old squad and played with a hearty dose of motivation. Essentially a forgotten man all season, the 2016 first-round pick parlayed fresh legs into a new career-high rebound total and the second-best scoring tally of his three NBA seasons. Despite the spectacular showing Wednesday, the 23-year-old appears likely to be left out of Portland's first-round playoff rotation.