Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Makes team debut
Labissiere played the final 49 seconds of Wednesday's 129-107 win over the Warriors, grabbing a rebound and accruing no other statistics.
Labissiere was summoned from the bench in garbage time in his Portland debut and doesn't have a clear path to capturing meaningful minutes with the Trail Blazers the rest of the way. His outlook only got worse Wednesday, as it was reported earlier in the day that the Trail Blazers had agreed to a contract with Enes Kanter, who projects to be a fixture in the team's frontcourt rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Available to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Moved to Sacramento•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Off injury report•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out for personal reasons•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Limited run in 2018-19•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
