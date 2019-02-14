Labissiere played the final 49 seconds of Wednesday's 129-107 win over the Warriors, grabbing a rebound and accruing no other statistics.

Labissiere was summoned from the bench in garbage time in his Portland debut and doesn't have a clear path to capturing meaningful minutes with the Trail Blazers the rest of the way. His outlook only got worse Wednesday, as it was reported earlier in the day that the Trail Blazers had agreed to a contract with Enes Kanter, who projects to be a fixture in the team's frontcourt rotation moving forward.