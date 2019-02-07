Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Moved to Sacramento
The Kings traded Labissiere to the Trail Blazers on Thursday in exchange for Caleb Swanigan, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It's a swap of two players on their rookie deals, neither of whom seemingly had a future in their respective organizations' rotation. Labissiere had appeared in just 13 games all season in the Kings' crowded frontcourt, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.7 minutes. While the Trail Blazers don't have quite the glut of options at power forward or center as Sacramento, Labissiere may still be hard pressed to leapfrog Jake Layman or Zach Collins for minutes behind starters Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic.
