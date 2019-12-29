Labissiere underwent an MRI on Saturday night but the results are pending according to head coach Terry Stotts, Trailblazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

There won't be much to dissect of Labissiere's status until Sunday's practice. He exited Saturday's loss to the Lakers only five minutes into the contest, it was his first start of the season. Should he miss extended time, look for Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to each see more action.