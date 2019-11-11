Labissiere (ankle) finished with one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 124-113 win over the Hawks in overtime.

A game-time decision leading up to opening tip, Labissiere ultimately gained clearance to play and handled a normal minutes load. Labissiere should be locked in as the team's top backup center at least until Pau Gasol (foot) returns, but the 23-year-old won't offer much fantasy upside so long as starter Hassan Whiteside remains healthy and effective.