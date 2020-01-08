Labissiere was diagnosed with a left knee articular cartilage lesion and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Labissiere suffered the injury at the end of December; while a first MRI came back inconclusive, a second scan confirmed the issue will keep the big man sidelined into February. In his absence, Anthony Tolliver, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside and Nassir Little will help fill the void in Portland's frontcourt.