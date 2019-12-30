Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Out for road trip
Labissiere (knee) will remain out for the Blazers' upcoming five-game road trip, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Labissiere underwent an MRI on his left knee, but the results were deemed inconclusive. He's set for another evaluation next week, at which point we should get a clearer timetable. For now, though, expect Anthony Tolliver, Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside and Nassir Little to help fill the void in the frontcourt.
