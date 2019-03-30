Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Plays three minutes in Friday's win
Labissiere amassed one rebound, one assist, and one steal in three minutes during Friday's 118-98 win over the Hawks.
Labissiere has played a combined seven minutes during the last two games. However, both were blowout victories, and Labissiere remains buried on the depth chart down low. As a result, he can likely be avoided across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Makes team debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Available to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Moved to Sacramento•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Off injury report•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out for personal reasons•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Limited run in 2018-19•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.