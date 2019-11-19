Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Puts up 15 points
Labissiere totaled 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Rockets.
The Rockets held a 23-point lead entering the final quarter, so Portland coach Terry Stotts opted to give starting center Hassan Whiteside some more rest late in the contest. As a result, Labissiere was able to pick more playing than usual and capitalized on the extra opportunities. So long as Whiteside remains healthy and the Blazers are consistently competitive, however, Labissiere will likely see his minutes stick in the teens more often than not.
