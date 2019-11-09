Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Questionable Sunday
Labissiere (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Labissiere suffered an ankle sprain Friday, and it's still giving him some discomfort. If he's ruled out, Anthony Tolliver and Mario Hezonja could see extra run.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will not return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Another decent performance in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Solid play off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Another strong effort Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Dealing with injured shoulder•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.