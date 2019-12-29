Play

Labissiere (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest against the Lakers.

Less than five minutes into his first start of the season, Labissiere was headed to the locker room with a left knee injury. Look for Kent Bazemore to see an uptick in minutes as a result. More specifics on Labissiere's injury will come ahead of Monday's showdown with the Suns.

