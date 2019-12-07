Labissiere produced six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and a block in a 136-113 defeat to the Lakers on Friday night.

The 23-year-old took advantage of every opportunity shooting from inside the arc but had trouble obtaining rebounds, the category that mainly defines his value in deeper leagues. Labissiere is still grabbing five boards a night (in 16.6 minutes averaged) but will only have stable worth by preventing nights like these.