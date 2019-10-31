Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Solid play off bench
Labissiere posted seven points (2-5 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 102-99 win against the Thunder.
Labissiere has received more playing time due to Zach Collins' (shoulder) injury. Though Collins isn't expected to miss much time, Labissiere has played well in his absence averaging 8.5 points, five rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 0.5 assists, and 0.5 steals per game in the two games Collins has been out. Recent play could help the 23-year-old take away minutes from Anthony Tolliver, who is connecting on just 23.1 percent of his field goals to start the season.
