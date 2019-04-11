Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: To start finale
Labissiere will start Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Labissiere will get his first start of the season Wednesday. The big man's played sparingly this year, averaging just 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds across 6.5 minutes in 21 contests.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Plays three minutes in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Makes team debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Available to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Moved to Sacramento•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Off injury report•
-
Kings' Skal Labissiere: Out for personal reasons•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...