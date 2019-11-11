Play

Labissiere (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Labissiere sprained his ankle Friday night, and the Blazers will wait until closer to tip to make a final call on his status. The good news for Portland is that Hassan Whiteside (foot) will be available after he, too, was initially listed as questionable.

