Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will be game-time call
Labissiere (ankle) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Labissiere sprained his ankle Friday night, and the Blazers will wait until closer to tip to make a final call on his status. The good news for Portland is that Hassan Whiteside (foot) will be available after he, too, was initially listed as questionable.
