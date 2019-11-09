Trail Blazers' Skal Labissiere: Will not return Friday
Labissiere will not return to Friday's game against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Labissiere recorded two points and one rebound across nine minutes before exiting the contest. He also racked up five fouls in that timeframe. His status for Sunday's game against the Hawks is uncertain at this time.
