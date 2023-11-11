Mays had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mays has shown some promise off the bench for the Trail Blazers this year, including a double-double in 37 minutes during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Kings. He should have a more limited role when Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is healthy, but Mays will have a chance to continue contributing for the parent club.