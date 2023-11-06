Mays racked up seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals across 16 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

After seeing double-digit minutes just once through Portland's first five games, Mays has played at least 15 minutes in back-to-back contests. His increased playing time is likely due to Scoot Henderson's (ankle) absence. Mays hasn't exactly taken advantage of his opportunity, shooting just 29.4 percent from the floor over the last two contests, but he has tallied three steals during that stretch.