Mays recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 138-114 loss to the Kings.

Mays, who was recently signed to a 10-day contract, drew the start at point guard with numerous Trail Blazers sidelined, including Damian Lillard (calf), who's been shut down for the remainder of the campaign. Mays was solid during his first appearance of the year and should continue to garner extended looks over Portland's final five regular-season games, though there's no guarantee he'll be able to maintain quality production despite having a somewhat assured role moving forward.