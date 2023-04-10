Mays accumulated 21 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 157-101 loss to Golden State.

Mays signed a 10-day deal with the Trail Blazers in late March and played six times for the team after signing a rest-of-the-season deal on April 9. He started in all six of his appearances and averaged 15.3 points with 8.3 assists per contest, but it must be noted he saw regular playing time when the Blazers had all their starters shut down and with the team out of playoff contention. Given the Blazers have Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster for next season, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Mays earns consistent minutes in 2023-24 as a Blazer.