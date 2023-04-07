Mays registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 129-127 loss to the Spurs.

With the Trail Blazers essentially shutting down most of their regulars, Mays, who's operating under a two-way contract, has drawn four straight starts and finished with at least 10 points and six assists in each of those contests. During that stretch, he's averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 29.5 minutes with 60/52/100 shooting splits.