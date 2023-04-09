Mays signed a rest-of-season contract with the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Mays signed a 10-day contract at the end of March and has started five straight contests, posting 14.2 points, 7.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes. His initial deal was set to expire, so Portland signed him to another contract for the final game of the campaign. Given his strong play, Mays should garner some interest as a free agent this summer.
