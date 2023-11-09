Mays finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Kings.
The Trail Blazers showed off their backcourt depth with Mays, who aptly filled in after Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) exited the game. The extent of Brogdon's injury is unknown, but with Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) also sidelined, we should expect to see a lot more from Mays if Brogdon's hamstring forces him to miss more time.
