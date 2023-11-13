Mays is starting Sunday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The Trail Blazers are shorthanded in the backcourt Sunday with Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) unavailable, so Mays will join the starting lineup for the first time this season. Brogdon exited Wednesday's overtime loss to the Kings with his injury, and Mays stepped up with 18 points, 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes. He'll attempt to remain productive Sunday and should see plenty of minutes.
