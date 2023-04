Mays ended Tuesday's 119-109 loss to Memphis with 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Mays continues to take advantage of increased playing time and notched season highs in points, rebounds and minutes during Tuesday's loss. The third-year guard is operating under a 10-day deal and has drawn three straight starts, averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds with 60/57/100 shooting splits during that stretch.