Mykhailiuk was traded to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Mykhailiuk will be accompanied by Cam Reddish in Portland, while Josh Hart was sent to New York. Although Mykhailiuk saw sizeable workloads with Detroit and Oklahoma City in 2019 and 2020, he has been a non-factor in each of the last two seasons. His appearance in this trade comes primarily for salary cap reasons, which means he will likely be facing an uphill battle in earning a spot in the Trail Blazers' rotation. His first opportunity to take the floor with Portland will come Friday against the Thunder.