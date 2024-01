Moore agreed to a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Moore has split time during the 2023-24 campaign with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, and the Texas Legends. Over his 21 total appearances in the G League, Moore has averaged 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.3 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from the field.