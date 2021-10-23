Snell (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Snell suffered a setback with his sprained right foot late in the preseason and will be sidelined for a second consecutive game. Ben McLemore and Larry Nance should see more work on the wing.
