Camara totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to New Orleans.

Camara was one of the few bright spots in this blowout loss. He's averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers this season, but his impact in category leagues has been held back due to poor shooting -- he's hitting 41.6 percent from the field and 70.7 percent from the line.