Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Another solid line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara totaled 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to New Orleans.
Camara was one of the few bright spots in this blowout loss. He's averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers this season, but his impact in category leagues has been held back due to poor shooting -- he's hitting 41.6 percent from the field and 70.7 percent from the line.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Ties season high in steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Drains six triples in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Comes close to double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Blocks two shots in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Scores 14 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Double-doubles in loss•