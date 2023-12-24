Watch Now:

Camara (thumb) is available to face the Warriors on Saturday.

Portland will be without Shaedon Sharpe (adductor) on Saturday, so Camara could be in line for another busy outing while presumably guarding the best opposing guard -- most likely Stephen Curry. Camara is averaging 9.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game over his last five outings, all of them as a starter.

More News