Camara finished Thursday's 101-79 win over Orlando with 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes.

Camara returned Thursday after missing Tuesday's game due to an illness, putting forth a balanced performance that included finishing second on the team in scoring, rebounds, blocks and steals in a team-high-tying minute total. Camara recorded north of 15 points for the eighth time this season, adding five or more boards in seven of those contests. He has now posted at least two steals and two blocks in the same game for the second time.